This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

TOKYO -- U.S. investment fund KKR will buy its first infrastructure business in Japan, acquiring Central Tank Terminal for an estimated 50 billion yen ($440 million).

KKR will make its first foray into infrastructure in Japan by acquiring Central Tank Terminal. © Reuters

