ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Business deals

Coronavirus delays Yahoo Japan's merger with Line

Philippines' Ayala fights to take over Australia's Infigen Energy

Carlyle buys 20% stake in India's Piramal Pharma

Tencent buys troubled Malaysian video streaming service iflix

Business deals

KKR takes 12% stake in Philippine power major First Gen for $190m

US buyout firm seeks bigger footprint in Asian infrastructure

First Gen produced 21% of the domestically generated electricity in the Philippines in 2019. (Photo courtesy of First Gen)
JUN ENDO, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- U.S. investment firm KKR has acquired an 11.9% stake in First Gen, a leading Philippine power producer, for 9.6 billion pesos ($193 million), in a move that expands in presence in Asian infrastructure.

The buyout fund originally aimed to acquire 6% to 9% of First Gen in a tender offer through June 24. But the offer price of 22.5 pesos per share, a roughly 27% premium, drew a more subscriptions than expected.

First Gen is the power-generating arm of the Lopez Group, the Philippine conglomerate headed by the Lopez family. First Gen accounted for 21% of domestic electricity production last year. Its portfolio includes natural gas plants as well as geothermal and hydropower stations.

"We have long viewed First Gen as an exceptional business with a high-caliber leadership team," David Luboff, a partner at KKR, said in a statement.

The Philippine producer has partnered with Tokyo Gas on plans to build the country's first liquefied natural gas terminals on the island of Luzon.

Federico Lopez, the chairman and CEO of First Gen, said he looks forward to engaging with KKR and other investors in pursuit of a "decarbonized future."

Read Next

Latest On Business deals

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close