ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Business deals

Malaysia's Petronas and LG Chem to build glove material plant

Takeda to sell $2.3bn consumer health unit to Blackstone

Nippon Paint joins Singapore powerhouse to brush away rivals

China Baowu Steel to take control of stainless steel maker TISCO

Business deals

Kirin abandons sale of Australian dairy unit to China Mengniu

Canceled deal aimed to unload the business for $419m

Japanese beer and soft drink company Kirin had originally announced the deal to sell its Australian dairy unit to China's Mengniu last November.    © Reuters
JADA NAGUMO and KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO/HONG KONG -- Japanese drinks maker Kirin Holdings said Tuesday that it will cancel plans to sell its Australian dairy and beverage unit to China Mengniu Dairy.

Kirin had agreed in November to sell its Australian beverage business for 45.6 billion yen ($419 million) by the end of the year. The two sides had been waiting for antitrust screening by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission and the Foreign Investment Review Board.

However, Kirin said in a statement that "It expects to not obtain approval from the FIRB in the future," and has "unavoidably decided to cancel the agreement contract."

The Japanese brewer had planned to unload Lion Dairy & Drinks, a unit under Lion, which oversees Kirin's operations in Australia and New Zealand. The unit had 128.2 billion yen in sales in 2019 and an operating profit of 1.6 billion yen.

The announcement comes as Kirin tries to diversify from its core beer business and expand in health care. Last year the company acquired a 30.3% stake in cosmetics and health food maker Fancl, as well as taking over Kyowa Hakko Bio's biochemical business.

Mengniu also issued a brief statement before the market opened on Tuesday. The company said it has agreed to terminate the agreement with Kirin as "one of the conditions stated in the announcement has not been fulfilled" by the designated date.

Hong Kong-listed Mengniu shares opened slightly higher than Monday's close of 35.65 Hong Kong dollars, but soon switched direction and later traded less than 1% lower at around HK$35.25. 

Meanwhile, shares in Kirin are trading about 0.5% lower than Monday at around 2,038 yen.

Read Next

Latest On Business deals

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close