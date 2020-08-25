Kirin abandons sale of Australian dairy unit to China Mengniu

TOKYO/HONG KONG -- Japanese drinks maker Kirin Holdings said Tuesday that it will cancel plans to sell its Australian dairy and beverage unit to China Mengniu Dairy.

Kirin had agreed in November to sell its Australian beverage business for 45.6 billion yen ($419 million) by the end of the year. The two sides had been waiting for antitrust screening by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission and the Foreign Investment Review Board.

However, Kirin said in a statement that "It expects to not obtain approval from the FIRB in the future," and has "unavoidably decided to cancel the agreement contract."

The Japanese brewer had planned to unload Lion Dairy & Drinks, a unit under Lion, which oversees Kirin's operations in Australia and New Zealand. The unit had 128.2 billion yen in sales in 2019 and an operating profit of 1.6 billion yen.

The announcement comes as Kirin tries to diversify from its core beer business and expand in health care. Last year the company acquired a 30.3% stake in cosmetics and health food maker Fancl, as well as taking over Kyowa Hakko Bio's biochemical business.

Mengniu also issued a brief statement before the market opened on Tuesday. The company said it has agreed to terminate the agreement with Kirin as "one of the conditions stated in the announcement has not been fulfilled" by the designated date.

Hong Kong-listed Mengniu shares opened slightly higher than Monday's close of 35.65 Hong Kong dollars, but soon switched direction and later traded less than 1% lower at around HK$35.25.

Meanwhile, shares in Kirin are trading about 0.5% lower than Monday at around 2,038 yen.