Kirin taps health food market with 30% stake in Fancl

TOKYO -- Kirin Holdings will spend 129.3 billion yen ($1.22 billion) to purchase a 30.3% stake in cosmetics and health food maker Fancl, Japan's second-largest brewer said Tuesday, in a move furthering the pivot toward the country's wellness boom.

Kirin will acquire shares from Fancl's founder and Chairman Kenji Ikemori and his relatives, with the transaction set to close on Sept. 6. The stake represents 33% of the voting rights. Kirin will convert Fancl into an equity method affiliate after the purchase.

The capital and business alliance will focus on jointly developing and producing health foods, drinks and supplements. The market, driven by the country's aging population, stands at an estimated 781.3 billion yen in fiscal 2018 and is growing by the year, data from Yano Research Institute shows.

Demand is especially pronounced for food items claiming specific health benefits, such as increasing longevity and preventing diseases. "In order to resolve these societal problems, we are facing the same direction as Fancl," Kirin President Yoshinori Isozaki said.

The two sides will conduct joint research in such areas of wellness as preventing adult-onset diseases, strengthening immune defenses and improving the gastrointestinal biome. They will share resources and strengthen capabilities by linking operations.

"I wanted to hand over [Fancl] to a company I can entrust with the future while I'm still capable of making decisions," Ikemori said.

Kirin will not hold veto power on special resolutions during shareholder votes since its ratio of outstanding Fancl shares owned will fall short of the one-third threshold. This enables Fancl to preserve a level of independence.

Kirin, which has made progress in the preventive health field among consumers, is aiming for segment sales of 100 billion yen in 2027.

Fancl's sales reached 122.5 billion yen in fiscal 2018. The nutritional supplement segment, which includes food items designed to prevent adult-onset diseases, generated roughly 44 billion yen alone. The partners are also considering developing skin care products using Kirin's technological expertise.