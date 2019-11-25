Kirin to sell Australian dairy unit to China's Mengniu

TOKYO -- Kirin Holdings on Monday announced it will sell its Australian beverage business to China Mengniu Dairy for 45.6 billion yen ($419 million) in 2020.

In a deal first reported by Nikkei, the Japanese brewer has decided to unload Lion Dairy & Drinks, a unit under Lion, which oversees Kirin's operations in Australia and New Zealand. The unit logged sales of 144.2 billion yen and an operating profit of 5.1 billion yen for 2018.

The agreement is pending antimonopoly screening by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission and Foreign Investment Review Board. The company expects to complete the transaction in the first half of next year.

Lion Dairy is the successor to National Foods, the Australian dairy giant that Kirin acquired in 2007 for about 294 billion yen and which was later merged with domestic rival Dairy Farmers.

Lion Dairy's soft-drink business has suffered from sluggish growth, and its earnings took a further beating from soaring milk purchasing costs due to such factors as a drought. Kirin said in April that it would book an impairment loss of about 57.1 billion yen for Lion Dairy.

Kirin has expanded in Oceania through acquisitions, but earnings from the operations have slumped in recent years. So it intends to focus on alcoholic beverages in the region, having sold its specialty cheese business in Australia to a Canadian company last month.

Mengniu has been actively pursuing acquisitions in Oceania, proposing in September to purchase baby formula maker Bellamy's Australia for up to 1.46 billion Australian dollars ($989 million).