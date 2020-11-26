Korean Air's Asiana deal hits turbulence as stakeholder objects

SEOUL -- Korean Air Lines faces heavy resistance to a planned acquisition of domestic rival Asiana Airlines, including from a major shareholder of KAL's parent company that fears a dilution of its stake.

Korea Corporate Governance Investment, an activist fund and major Hanjin KAL shareholder, expressed "strong opposition" to such a takeover immediately after local media reported the proposal. In an unusual step, the fund indicated its stance even before a formal announcement of the plan was made.

The acquisition plan calls for Hanjin KAL to receive 800 billion won ($721 million) in fresh capital from state-backed lender Korean Development Bank. KAL will use this cash to buy new shares in Asiana, turning the smaller rival into a subsidiary.

The activist fund, known as KCGI, asserts that the government-supported arrangement gives an edge to KAL management, as the two sides have been in conflict.

The deal likely would dilute KCGI's stake in Hanjin KAL, of which 41.3% is owned by Chairman and Chief Executive Cho Won-tae and some of his family.

This is not the first confrontation between KCGI and Hanjin KAL. The fund took sides in a sibling power struggle at the holding company's general meeting in March.

Former KAL Vice President Cho Hyun-ah -- the chairman's sister, known for her 2014 "nut rage" incident in New York -- sought to block the reappointment of her brother. She teamed with KCGI and another shareholder, but the alliance failed to oust the chairman, who won 57% of the votes.

Determined to challenge the chairman, the KCGI alliance has been buying additional shares, raising the combined stake to 46.7%.

On Friday, KCGI demanded that Hanjin KAL hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting. Hanjin KAL's board has no plans to accommodate the request and intends to complete the development bank's investment before the company's general meeting next spring. KCGI has indicated it is willing to take legal action to counter the aviation group's efforts.

The labor unions of KAL and Asiana also are taking a stand against the acquisition, which is designed to help the struggling airlines ride out the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank's plan calls for integrating KAL and Asiana in several years, while a proposal to combine their three low-cost carriers also has been floated. With elimination of overlapping service appearing certain, the unions are worried about job cuts.

The consolidation of South Korea's two largest airlines may not sit well with antitrust authorities abroad, either. It remains to be seen whether the deal goes through as planned.