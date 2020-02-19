MUFG Bank to invest over $700m in ride-hailing giant Grab

TOKYO -- Japan's MUFG Bank will invest up to 80 billion yen ($727 million) in Singapore's ride-hailing leader Grab, the Nikkei has learned.

The two companies will form a partnership aimed at further growth in Southeast Asia, offering new services such as lending and insurance through smartphone apps.

MUFG and Grab will officially announce the deal soon, people familiar with the matter said. MUFG will complete its investment by midyear, taking a stake of several percent in the ride-hailing company. SoftBank Group is a major shareholder in Grab, but MUFG will own the biggest slice among the financial institutions investing in it.

Worth an estimated $14 billion, Grab is one of Southeast Asia's largest unicorns, or unlisted startups valued at more than $1 billion.

Grab was founded in 2012 and began by doing business in Malaysia. It has since moved into new markets and lines of businesses, including food delivery and financial services. In early 2018, it acquired Uber Technologies' Southeast Asian business. The company now operates in eight Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand and Indonesia. Grab has more than 170 million users, based on the number of app downloads.

In return for its investment, Grab will offer MUFG, one of Japan's largest banks, help developing a "super app" to offer customers a variety of daily services. MUFG will oversee the app's personal loans and insurance offerings, while Grab will make use of its massive data on customer preferences. The two will use this data to suggest loans tailored to specific customers, for example.

Grab already offers payment services, but to handle financial products such as loans, it needs the ability to screen borrowers' creditworthiness and to collect loans. MUFG will lend its skills in those areas and help in negotiating regulatory approval with financial authorities in various Asian countries.

MUFG considers Southeast Asia a region with strong growth potential. The Japanese bank bought Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Public Company, better known as Krungsri, in 2013, and it has invested in local banks in Vietnam, the Philippines and elsewhere. Last year it acquired Indonesia's Bank Danamon, turning the midtier lender into a subsidiary.