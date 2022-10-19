Meiji Yasuda to buy U.S.-based Securian's group pension business

TOKYO -- Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance will acquire the group pension operations of U.S.-based Securian Financial Group, as one of Japan's oldest and largest insurers invests proactively in growth abroad even as the tumbling yen makes such purchases pricier.

The cost is expected to run into the hundreds of millions of dollars. U.S. insurer StanCorp Financial Group, which Meiji Yasuda bought in 2016, will carry out the deal with a capital injection from its Japanese parent. The acquisition is expected to be completed within the year.