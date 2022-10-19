ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Business deals

Meiji Yasuda to buy U.S.-based Securian's group pension business

Soft yen not deterring Japan insurer from expanding abroad as home market shrinks

Meiji Yasuda sees generating more profit overseas as crucial to ensuring a steady flow of distributions to its domestic policyholders.   © Reuters
JUN WATANABE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance will acquire the group pension operations of U.S.-based Securian Financial Group, as one of Japan's oldest and largest insurers invests proactively in growth abroad even as the tumbling yen makes such purchases pricier.

The cost is expected to run into the hundreds of millions of dollars. U.S. insurer StanCorp Financial Group, which Meiji Yasuda bought in 2016, will carry out the deal with a capital injection from its Japanese parent. The acquisition is expected to be completed within the year.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close