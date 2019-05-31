Melco buys 20% stake in Australia's Crown Resorts for $1.22bn

HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment announced a definitive agreement Thursday to buy a 19.99% stake in Australian gaming company Crown Resorts in a deal worth 1.76 billion Australian dollars ($1.22 billion).

Melco Resorts, controlled by billionaire Lawrence Ho via Hong Kong-listed parent Melco International, will acquire 135.35 million shares in Crown Resorts from CPH Crown Holdings at AU$13 per share. The price compares with Crown Resorts' close at AU$12.92 on Thursday, when the stock ended little changed in Sydney.

Melco's acquisition of the stake in Crown Resorts will close in two equal tranches, on June 6 and on or prior to Sept. 30, the New York-listed company said in a statement on its website.

Crown Resorts, controlled by billionaire James Packer, is one of Australia's largest entertainment groups, with integrated resorts in Melbourne and Perth. It also owns and operates Crown London Aspinalls, a licensed casino in the British capital's West End entertainment district.

Describing Crown as a "premier provider of true integrated resort experiences," Ho said Crown and Melco "share a similar core DNA with respect to how we view our businesses."

Ho has a net worth of $2.1 billion, while Packer stands at $3.7 billion, according to Forbes.

The deal came two years after Crown Resorts agreed to sell its stake in a Macao casino joint venture with Melco Resorts. Crown's decision to exit the former Portuguese colony -- the world's largest gambling hub -- followed the detention of 18 employees in 2016 by Chinese authorities on allegations of "gambling crimes."

Melco International shares dropped 2% to HK$16.04 on Thursday.