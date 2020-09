TOKYO -- Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance and Hitachi Capital have decided to merge in the coming spring. The merged company's sales would be about 1.4 trillion yen ($13.2 billion), close to that of Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Japan's second-largest leasing company.

The leasing industry is facing headwinds as demand and corporate capital investment declines amid the coronavirus crisis.

The two companies will announce their merger later today.