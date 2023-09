TOKYO -- Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. said Wednesday it has purchased a 21.9 billion-yen ($148 million) stake in Philippine infrastructure giant Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), as part of a buyout by a consortium.

A consortium spearheaded by MPIC Chief Executive Manuel Pangilinan on Tuesday completed the tender offer for a total of 28.4 billion pesos ($501 million). Mitsui acquired a 5.6% stake.