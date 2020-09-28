NTT to take over wireless unit Docomo for $38bn

TOKYO -- Nippon Telegraph & Telephone will turn publicly listed wireless carrier NTT Docomo into a wholly owned subsidiary via a tender offer expected to be worth around $38 billion, the largest ever for a Japanese company, Nikkei has learned.

The telecommunications group will seek to purchase the roughly 34% of outstanding Docomo stock held by other shareholders, and will delist the carrier once the transaction is complete.

Adding the typical 30% premium for a tender offer to the current share price puts the value of the deal at over 4 trillion yen ($37.9 billion). The bid will be announced soon.

The move will enable Docomo to more easily respond to pressure to cut wireless service prices, a priority of new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. NTT also looks to speed up decision making for more effective cooperation with other group companies, enabling more efficient investment in fifth-generation wireless and internet of things technology and freeing up resources for rate cuts.

While lower wireless prices will mean a temporary hit to Docomo's earnings, having NTT as the sole shareholder will mitigate the negative impact on the company.

Docomo led Japan's mobile market at the end of June by subscriber numbers, with a 37% share to KDDI's 28% and SoftBank's 22%, government data shows. Yet because its profits per contract are lower, it is projected to report the lowest group operating profit of the three for a second straight year this fiscal year.

The majority of Docomo's capital spending goes toward wireless base stations. The company will work with NTT Communications to implement virtualization technology, allowing for general-purpose equipment and software to be used rather than the specialized gear normally required.

Docomo was spun off from NTT in 1992 as part of government efforts to promote competition in the communications sector. It debuted on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 1998 to fund capital investments.

This will be the largest tender offer for a Japanese company on record. It is also the second-largest merger and acquisition deal, after the three-way merger that formed what is now Mizuho Financial Group.