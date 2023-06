TOKYO -- Japanese manufacturer Nidec will supply motors to electric flying cars through a partnership with Brazilian regional jet manufacturer Embraer, Nikkei has learned.

Nidec and Embraer will set up joint venture Nidec Aerospace in the U.S. state of Missouri as soon as September. Nidec will take a 51% stake while the Brazilian partner will hold a 49% interest. The capital amount has yet to be determined.