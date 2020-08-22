Nippon Paint joins Singapore powerhouse to brush away rivals

TOKYO -- Nippon Paint took its 60-year partnership with Wuthelam one step further with its decision to become part of the Singaporean conglomerate, joining its expertise in product with its new parent's extensive resources to take on industry leaders.

Wuthelam will expand its stake in Nippon Paint to 58.7% from 39.6% through a private placement of shares in a roughly 1.3 trillion yen ($12.3 billion) deal announced Friday.

"We will now be able to think about new acquisitions and growth strategies as a group," Nippon Paint Chairman, President and CEO Masaaki Tanaka said in an online presentation Friday. "We made the decision so we can continue to grow."

Unlike Sharp, which was bought by Hon Hai Precision Industry, or duty-free operator Laox, Nippon Paint is entering foreign ownership not because of financial difficulties but because it wants to make further inroads in Asia and the rest of the world.

"We are creating an environment where we can generate synergies in many ways," Tanaka said.

Nippon Paint's recent acquisitions would not have been possible without Wuthelam, President and CEO Masaaki Tanaka said.

Tanaka was the driving force behind the deal, which had been under consideration for some time. A former deputy president for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Tanaka was invited to lead Nippon Paint in 2019 by Wuthelam head Goh Hup Jin, who was drawn to his expertise in finance and corporate governance. He had also briefly led the Japan Investment Corp., the country's largest public-private fund.

Since then, Tanaka has grown to value Wuthelam's contribution with every new acquisition. Nippon Paint bought Australia's DuluxGroup and Turkey's Betek Boya in 2019 -- two deals which "would have been impossible without input from Wuthelam," according to Tanaka.

There are thousands of paint makers around the world and keeping a wide network of personal connections to stay up to date on the industry is the key to a successful acquisition. Wuthelam, which is also involved in the investment industry and property development, has an extensive information network across Asia and the rest of the world and often learns about acquisition opportunities before potential rivals. It also has unique connections in China, making its support critical for Nippon Paint to expand in Asia.

The global market for paint is expected to grow roughly 50% by 2030, thanks to emerging markets in Asia and Africa. Wuthelam and Nippon Paint together rank fourth in the industry. But they are still far behind the top three companies, which control a combined 30% of the market and continue to gobble up smaller players.

Wuthelam and Nippon Paint are planing a major restructuring effort to better compete with these giants. Nippon Paint currently has separate subsidiaries that handle automotive and industrial paints, as well as its own hubs in China and Southeast Asia separate from its joint operations with Wuthelam.

In order to simplify their business structure and quickly generate synergies, the companies will merge their paint operations under Nippon Paint to be led by Tanaka. The Japanese company will also use the 1.3 trillion yen it raises through the deal to turn its 10 joint ventures across Asia into wholly-owned subsidiaries. The companies aim to complete the transactions by January 2021.

Nippon Paint booked a 10% jump in group sales for fiscal 2019 to 692 billion yen. The company is expected to turn a net profit this fiscal year as well, despite slowing sales for automotive paint due to the coronavirus. Its stock price has roughly doubled in a year, pushing market capitalization over the 2.5 trillion yen mark.

The coatings maker is eventually expected to hit 70 billion yen in net profit, almost double the 36.7 billion yen from 2019. It remains to be seen whether Tanaka can leverage the deal with Wuthelam to realize the company's full potential.