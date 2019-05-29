Nissan remains cautious about proposed FCA-Renault merger

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor indicated it is not ready to commit to the proposed merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Renault, in a meeting of top executives from the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Motors alliance on Wednesday.

During the talks at Nissan headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, French automaker Renault asked Nissan to agree to its plans to proceed with FCA merger talks.

According to sources present, a Nissan participant said the company "does not oppose" the merger but will hold back on endorsing it for the time being, saying, "There are still many things to discuss."

If the four automakers merge, the alliance's annual new vehicle sales will reach 15 million units worldwide. The merger would also reduce parts procurement costs and provide other benefits to Nissan and Mitsubishi.

But compared with the current Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi tie-up, the new alliance would eventually weaken the two Japanese automakers. Observers feel that Nissan wants more time to evaluate outcomes of the merger.

"I first want to see what good opportunities it will provide [for the current alliance]," Nissan President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa told reporters earlier in the day. "Then I want to see what impact it will have on Nissan and confirm Nissan's benefits."

Renault executives cited lower development costs for next-generation vehicles as a reason for proposing the merger. The executives explained to the Japanese automakers that despite the merger talks, Renault will continue to value the current alliance.

Among those attending the meeting with Saikawa were Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, Renault CEO Thierry Bollore and Mitsubishi Chairman and CEO Osamu Masuko.

The discussions were held ahead of talks the three automakers regularly hold to discuss strengthening their alliance.