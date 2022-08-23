Olympus advances talks with Bain for sale of scientific device unit

TOKYO -- Olympus has entered advanced negotiations with U.S. private equity company Bain Capital for the sale of its scientific instruments business, Nikkei has learned.

Bain's purchase price is expected to be around 400 billion yen ($2.9 billion), according to several people involved in the negotiations. U.S.-based Carlyle Group, Sweden's EQT and Europe-based CVC Capital Partners have also submitted bids since this spring. It is believed that Bain topped the other bidders as regards price and other conditions.