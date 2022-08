TOKYO -- Olympus announced Monday that it has inked a deal to sell its scientific device assets to U.S. private equity company Bain Capital for 427.6 billion yen ($3.1 billion), breaking with the business that spawned the Japanese company more than a century ago.

Olympus made the final decision to sell the business in a board of directors meeting earlier the same day. The transfer of the unit is due to take place next January.