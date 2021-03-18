Panasonic ditches European disposable battery units in pivot to EVs

OSAKA -- Panasonic said Wednesday it will sell two European plants that produce disposable consumer batteries to German asset manager Aurelius Group, marking a shift toward the more promising field of batteries for electric vehicles.

In a deal due to be finalized in June, the Japanese technology company will sell off a Polish plant and Belgium plant as well as a sales unit. The deal also includes Eneloop, a brand of rechargeable batteries and accessories, which employs nickel-metal hydride technology.

The value of the transaction has not been disclosed, but it is estimated to total in the tens of millions of dollars.

Panasonic operations generated sales of 230 million euros ($274 million) during the fiscal year that ended March 2020. After the purchase, Aurelius will continue to sell the batteries under the Japanese brand for a period of time.

Panasonic is a major producer of household batteries, with the alkaline and zinc carbon batteries produced at its two plants sold all over Europe.

The company's history with non-rechargeable batteries dates back around nine decades, selling more than 200 billion units over that period. It now sells about 5 billion units a year, bringing the size of the operation to around 200 billion yen ($1.83 billion).

However, mounting environmental consciousness across Europe has cut the prospects for growth for non-rechargeable batteries. For instance, Ikea, the Swedish furniture chain, plans to cut sales of such batteries.

Yet batteries still play an important role in maintaining relations with electronics vendors in many regions. Panasonic will continue to keep its Asian production hub, where most of its consumer battery factories are located.

At the same time, Panasonic is working to overhaul its weak earning structure. The company is busy jettisoning operations with poor profitability or growth prospects. The deal with Aurelius is part of this effort.

In addition, Panasonic is considering building an EV battery facility in Europe since supplying Tesla's new German assembly plant is a promising growth area. The Japanese group says it has fielded requests from multiple automakers to supply them. Elsewhere, Panasonic is in talks to buy Blue Yonder, a U.S. supply-chain software firm, for an estimated $6.5 billion dollars.