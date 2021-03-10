ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Business deals

Pioneer unloads Google Maps data supplier to Japan-based fund

Electronics maker to build out car navigation analytics with $270m deal

Increment P, a subsidiary of Japanese electronics group Pioneer, gathers geospatial information in Japan and Southeast Asia and has provided data to Google Maps since 2019.   © Reuters
TAIZO WADA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Pioneer, a struggling Japanese maker of in-car electronics, will offload a digital mapping subsidiary for an estimated 30 billion yen ($276 million) as the company seeks to develop new income sources.

Increment P, a wholly owned subsidiary that gathers geospatial data in Japan and Southeast Asia, does business with manufacturers of navigation systems and has provided data to Google Maps since 2019. The Tokyo company, which also works on autonomous-driving technology, will be sold to Polaris Capital Group, a local independent buyout fund.

Pioneer, burned years ago by investments in plasma television, has been mired in a management crisis as the market for in-car devices declines. The company was acquired by Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia in 2019 and delisted.

Pioneer's recovery efforts include work on creating services to link car navigation systems, in-car cameras and mapping information on servers to enhance operational efficiency of commercial vehicles and reduce accidents. Proceeds from the sale of Increment will be used to bolster data analysis work.

Polaris has expertise in buying businesses unloaded by big manufacturers. The fund will look to expand Increment P's business with other clients and accelerate investments in autonomous driving and other growth technologies.

