ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Business deals

Rakuten and Japan Post to form capital alliance

Japanese e-commerce giant seeks access to nationwide postal network

Rakuten, a big online retail platform, hooks up with Japan's postal service. (Photo by Arisa Moriyama)
| Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten and Japan Post Holdings have decided to form a capital alliance, Nikkei has learned on Friday.

Through the alliance, the companies intend to deepen their cooperation in a range of fields, especially in logistics, which they hope to make more efficient through the use of data, mobile phone service and finance.

Japan Post has a nationwide postal delivery network while Rakuten is known for its online shopping platforms.

In December, the companies announced a tie-up concerning their logistics businesses.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more