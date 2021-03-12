Rakuten and Japan Post to form capital alliance

TOKYO -- Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten and Japan Post Holdings have decided to form a capital alliance, Nikkei has learned on Friday.

Through the alliance, the companies intend to deepen their cooperation in a range of fields, especially in logistics, which they hope to make more efficient through the use of data, mobile phone service and finance.

Japan Post has a nationwide postal delivery network while Rakuten is known for its online shopping platforms.

In December, the companies announced a tie-up concerning their logistics businesses.