Renault's new EV outfit to get investment from chipmaker Qualcomm

TOKYO/PARIS -- Renault announced on Tuesday that U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm will invest in its planned electric vehicle company, part of the French automaker's structural reforms amid a rapid market shift towards green cars.

Qualcomm Technologies, the leading semiconductor supplier's group company, will invest in the new company and jointly develop in-car systems with Renault, expected to be available from 2026. Details of the collaboration are to be determined, but the two partners have already worked together in a technical co-operation.