Renault to discuss Fiat Chrysler merger at board meeting this week

PARIS -- Renault will hold a board meeting as early as Tuesday to discuss the merger proposal by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Nikkei has learned.

The French automaker and its Italian-American peer intend to hold a joint news conference a few days later to announce any basic agreements reached. They may sign a memorandum of understanding at that time that spells out that the two companies will enter exclusive merger negotiations.

The French government, Renault's largest shareholder, has made demands regarding the proposed merger, such as a promise to protect jobs over a certain period.

The deal is the "best way to implement [Renault's] strategy," Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard told Nikkei in a Thursday interview. Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Motors, which form a three-way alliance with the French automaker, also stand to benefit, he said.

But Nissan President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa has expressed reservations. The merger would change Nissan's capital relationship with Renault, "which obviously has an impact," he said. "It is necessary to carefully examine various pieces of information."

Renault, whose top shareholder is the French government, owns a 43.4% stake in Nissan. The Japanese company holds a 15% share in Renault, as well as 34% ownership in junior alliance member Mitsubishi Motors. The partnership has come under strain since the arrest in Japan last year of Carlos Ghosn, former chairman of the three companies.

A partnership among Fiat Chrysler, Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors would boast annual sales of more than 15 million vehicles, creating an advantage in talks with big-name businesses outside the industry.