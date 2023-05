TOKYO -- Ricoh and Toshiba will combine production of printers, copiers and other office machines, Nikkei has learned, creating the world's largest player amid declining demand due to the rise of remote work and paperless offices.

The deal, expected to be announced Friday, will merge manufacturing handled by Ricoh and Toshiba Tec into a single company in 2024. Ricoh will take a majority stake. The two sides will bring together technology to enhance competitiveness.