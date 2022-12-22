ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
SBI affiliates to buy real estate loan company for $1.5bn

Keystone Partners and Shinsei Bank eye Tokyo-based Diamond Asset Finance

Shinsei Bank is to be the recipient of a real estate lending business once another SBI Group affiliate acquires Diamond Asset Finance from Mitsubishi HC Capital. (Source photos by Harue Matsushima and Kaisuke Ota) 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- An investment fund affiliated with SBI Holdings has partnered with SBI unit Shinsei Bank to acquire a major real estate loan company, as the entire SBI Group collaborates to boost Shinsei's profitability and help it repay public funds, Nikkei has learned.

The investment fund, Keystone Partners, has entered final arrangements to buy Tokyo-based real estate lender Diamond Asset Finance from Mitsubishi HC Capital, a major leasing company. The total purchase price, including loans, is estimated to be 200 billion yen ($1.5 billion).

