SBI's bid for Shinsei Bank heads toward openly hostile takeover fight

TOKYO -- Shinsei Bank's resistance to a takeover by SBI Holdings in a $1 billion-plus tender offer appears ready to go up notch as it formally rejects the offer, setting up Japan's first hostile takeover battle in the banking industry.

Shinsei's outside directors met Monday to discuss SBI's proposal and agreed to come out against the proposal at a meeting of the full board to be held as early as Oct. 18, making a rejection there all but certain. An extraordinary shareholders meeting set for late November would be used for votes on defensive measures.

Shinsei Bank has previously said that it was willing to use a poison pill defense to fight a takeover. But such a move would require shareholder approval.

SBI, which operates Japan's largest online brokerage and owns stakes in regional banks, initiated the unsolicited offer last month without giving Shinsei Bank prior notice. The investment company plans to increase its voting rights to as much as 48%, up from 20%, essentially taking control of Shinsei.

The two sides agreed to extend the offer's deadline to Dec. 8, from the original date of Oct. 25.

Shinsei Bank is currently "reserving" its opinion on whether to recommend that shareholders approve the tender offer, citing a lack of information. A letter was sent to SBI, asking the group about its plans for the bank. SBI has indicated it will maintain Shinsei's listing, leaving both sides on the stock exchange.

The bank is increasingly concerned about potential conflicts of interest between SBI and the remaining shareholders. Shinsei could face pressure to end loans to SBI's competitors or lend funds to the financial group on favorable terms.

SBI responded to queries, saying that "making the bank an institution of the group or damage to the interests of the subject's minority shareholders must not occur, and we do not anticipate engaging in any behavior that would raise suspicion."

To protect smaller shareholders, SBI said, it would create a committee with independent members and have a policy that outsiders make up a majority of the directors.

Yet Shinsei Bank has said it cannot rule out the possibility of harm to smaller shareholders. Outside directors share this view of the proposal, raising the likelihood of formal opposition.

Shinsei plans to spend the rest of the week examining the potential extent of damage to corporate value if it comes under SBI's control. Its value could fall lower than under current management due to reduced transactions with regional banks and a drop in share price as its market listing comes under review.

If more than 50% of shareholders approve the introduction of defensive measures at the extraordinary meeting in November, SBI might be forced to abandon the tender offer because the value of the group's shareholdings would decline significantly even if the deal is successful.

The stance of Japan's government, which owns 20% of Shinsei Bank's shares, will be crucial. The Financial Services Agency has taken a negative stance on the introduction of defensive measures for now, but concerns remain that Shinsei's corporate value will be damaged due to factors such as the listing of both the bank and SBI.

Another factor affecting the government's stance will be the impact on the potential repayment of public funds injected into Shinsei Bank's predecessor in 1998 and 2000.

"There's still time," an FSA official said. "We would like to make a final decision after assessing the situation."

Institutional investors make up most of the roughly 60% of shareholders beyond SBI and the government. Such investors rarely agree to anti-takeover measures, and there are indications that it will be difficult for defensive measures to receive more than 50% support in the November meeting.

SBI has sounded out shareholders and thinks that "even if the state goes along with the measure, we have a high chance of success," a senior source said.

The focus will be on whether Shinsei Bank can devise a new business plan that appeals to shareholders. Shinsei also is seeking a white knight to enhance its corporate value, but no one is seen riding to the rescue at this time.