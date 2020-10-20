SK Hynix to buy Intel's NAND memory unit for $9bn

SEOUL -- SK Hynix announced Tuesday that it has signed a deal to buy U.S. chipmaker Intel's NAND memory unit for $9 billion, an acquisition that is set to catapult the South Korean company into the No. 2 spot in the global NAND market.

The deal -- the largest M&A by a South Korean company -- covers Intel's NAND memory and storage business and includes a manufacturing facility in Dalian, China.

"I am pleased to see SK Hynix and Intel's NAND division ... work to build a new future together," SK Hynix CEO Lee Seok-hee said. "SK Hynix will proactively respond to various needs from customers and optimize our business structure, expanding our innovative portfolio in the NAND flash market segment, which will be comparable with what we achieved in DRAM."

NAND flash memory is a crucial memory component used mainly for storage, is found in almost all kinds of electronic devices, from smartphone to PCs to servers.

The mega deal comes as SK Hynix strengthens its presence in the NAND sector, following its success in DRAM. The company said it aims to enhance the competitiveness of its storage solutions, including enterprise-use solid-state drives, or eSSD, in the rapidly growing NAND flash space.

The deal will make SK Hynix the second-biggest player in the global NAND market, behind only Samsung Electronics, which had a 31.4% share of the market in the second quarter, according to Statista. SK Hynix and Intel held an 11.7% and 11.5% share, respectively.

Analysts say that the deal will be good for SK Hynix as well as for other players, as consolidation can stabilize the NAND industry by reducing excessive investment.

"The lesson we've learned in the history of memory chip is that consolidation is good news," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. "In addition, SK Hynix will take a chance to emerge as a new powerhouse in eSSD, following Samsung. So, we believe this bet is worth trying."

Nevertheless, shares of SK Hynix were trading down 1% in the morning amid worries over the size of the investment.