Seoul to inject $700m into Korean Air so it can merge with Asiana

SEOUL -- The South Korean government is to spend 800 billion won ($722 million) of taxpayers' money to merge Korean Air Lines and Asiana Airlines as the country's two largest airlines struggle to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

State-run lender Korean Development Bank said on Monday that it would invest 800 billion won in Hanjin KAL, the holding company of KAL, to help it buy new shares in KAL. KAL will then use that money to buy new shares in Asiana and bring the smaller rival airline under its wing.

"We realized that without restructuring in the aviation industry it is unclear whether the flag carriers would survive even after the coronavirus pandemic ends," KDB said in a statement. "With the deal, the integrated flag carrier will be one of the top 10 global airlines."

The announcement comes two months after a $2.2 billion acquisition deal between Kumho Industrial, Asiana's parent, and Hyundai Development Company collapsed. HDC, a mid-sized builder, gave up on buying Asiana in September as the coronavirus pandemic devastated the airline industry.

KDB, a main creditor of Kumho, has been looking for a Plan B since then.