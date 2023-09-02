Seven & i sells department stores to Fortress for estimated $600,000

TOKYO -- Japan's Seven & i Holdings said Friday that it has completed the sale of department store operator Sogo & Seibu to U.S.-based Fortress Investment Group, estimating the actual transfer price at 85 million yen ($582,000) after accounting for debts.

The announcement placed the enterprise value of Sogo & Seibu at 220 billion yen. But the company has roughly 200 billion yen in interest-bearing debt, after Seven & i forgave a portion of its lending to the group. Subtracting this debt from the enterprise value and adjusting for such factors as working capital yielded the 85 million yen figure.