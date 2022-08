TOKYO -- Container shipper Ocean Network Express announced Friday a proposed tender offer for shares in Atlas, the U.S.-listed parent of top independent container ship owner Seaspan, together with Atlas' three largest shareholders.

The consortium is offering to buy the 32% or so of outstanding shares not already owned or controlled by members for $14.45 a share, a roughly 30% premium over Atlas' 30-day and 60-day average closing prices.