ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business deals

Shiseido to sell daily necessity arm to CVC, focusing on cosmetics

Divestment of shampoo and hair care brands to garner more than $965m

Shiseido aims to sell less-profitable businesses as more people stay at home due to the pandemic.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese cosmetics maker Shiseido plans to sell a portion of its business, including hair care products, to European private-equity fund CVC Capital Partners for possibly more than 100 billion yen ($965 million), Nikkei has learned.

The move comes amid slumping sales during the coronavirus pandemic as more people stay at home. Shiseido aims to sell less-profitable businesses to focus on its core cosmetics business.

CVC will acquire Shiseido's "personal care business," which develops and sells daily necessities like skin care and body care products found in drugstores. It will also include its "Tsubaki" haircare brand of shampoos and conditioners as well as "Uno," a popular men's hair styling brand.

According to people familiar with the matter, Shiseido will sell its business to CVC's special-purpose company. Shiseido will hold a 35% stake while CVC will acquire 65%.

Shiseido said, "We are considering participating as a shareholder to the new company, which will operate the business and cooperate in future development and growth."

The deal will be decided by Shiseido's board of directors as early as this month, followed by the establishment of the SPC in March.

Shiseido's "Tsubaki" haircare products. (Photo by Yohei Kawai)

Shiseido's sales, which have relied on the massive inflow of foreign tourists into Japan, have been hit hard by the pandemic, with its core cosmetics business slumping. Its personal care business consists of many low-priced products, which has also put downward pressure on profitability. The emergence of startups in the hair care sector also prompted Shiseido to divest the business.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close