Shiseido to sell daily necessity arm to CVC, focusing on cosmetics

TOKYO -- Japanese cosmetics maker Shiseido plans to sell a portion of its business, including hair care products, to European private-equity fund CVC Capital Partners for possibly more than 100 billion yen ($965 million), Nikkei has learned.

The move comes amid slumping sales during the coronavirus pandemic as more people stay at home. Shiseido aims to sell less-profitable businesses to focus on its core cosmetics business.

CVC will acquire Shiseido's "personal care business," which develops and sells daily necessities like skin care and body care products found in drugstores. It will also include its "Tsubaki" haircare brand of shampoos and conditioners as well as "Uno," a popular men's hair styling brand.

According to people familiar with the matter, Shiseido will sell its business to CVC's special-purpose company. Shiseido will hold a 35% stake while CVC will acquire 65%.

Shiseido said, "We are considering participating as a shareholder to the new company, which will operate the business and cooperate in future development and growth."

The deal will be decided by Shiseido's board of directors as early as this month, followed by the establishment of the SPC in March.

Shiseido's "Tsubaki" haircare products. (Photo by Yohei Kawai)

Shiseido's sales, which have relied on the massive inflow of foreign tourists into Japan, have been hit hard by the pandemic, with its core cosmetics business slumping. Its personal care business consists of many low-priced products, which has also put downward pressure on profitability. The emergence of startups in the hair care sector also prompted Shiseido to divest the business.