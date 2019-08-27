Singapore's Hyflux finds a savior in UAE's Utico

SINGAPORE -- United Arab Emirates-based utility provider Utico FZC said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to acquire 88% of debt-ridden water company Hyflux.

This paves the way for the once high-flying Singaporean company to restructure its business.

Utico said in a statement that the restructuring agreement was signed and released on Monday. "The deal finds a resolution for creditors and PNP (perpetual and preference) investors and development projects that have been languishing since the moratorium in May 2018," the statement said.

In August, Singapore's High Court granted Hyflux the latest in a series of extensions on its SG$2.8 billion ($2 million) debt moratorium to Sept. 30. By that time, Hylux must agree with existing retail and institutional investors on a new debt restructuring plan to be laid out after the Utico deal is finalized.

Utico's statement said that with the support of Hyflux's board and management, "swift action will be taken to bring all projects up to speed as well as take on new projects for the company."

The statement included no financial details.

When contacted, a Hyflux spokesperson said the company would soon make an announcement via the Singapore Exchange. Trading of the company's shares has been halted since May 2018.

According to Utico's website, the company is the largest private utility provider in the UAE and offers services such as water purification and water recycling.

Founded in 1989, Hyflux's water treatment and desalination technologies are considered essential if Singapore is to achieve water self-sufficiency. The company has also expanded outside the city-state, including in the Middle East. But it has relied heavily on borrowing and made big losses after a foray into power generation in 2016.

Last October, Hyflux reached a rescue deal with a consortium led by Indonesian conglomerate Salim Group, but the arrangement collapsed in April. Hyflux then started negotiations with potential alternative sponsors, including Utico.

According to a Hyflux statement of comprehensive income filed earlier this month, the company's loss for June was SG$7.7 million, having widened from a SG$1.5 million loss for May.