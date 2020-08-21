ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Business deals

PTT to buy stake in Indian renewable power producer for $500m

Oracle enters race to buy TikTok's US operations

Bain fends off higher bid from Baring for Japan's Nichiigakkan

Tuna king Thai Union doubles stake in Russian joint venture

Business deals

Singapore's Wuthelam to take control of Nippon Paint for $12bn

Deal marks first purchase of a Japanese materials company by an Asian buyer

Wuthelam will lift its stake to nearly 60% from 39% through a private placement of shares, with plans to complete the purchase in January 2021.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Singapore

TOKYO -- Singaporean paint conglomerate Wuthelam will acquire a majority stake in Nippon Paint Holdings, Japan's largest coatings maker, in a deal valued at roughly 1.3 trillion yen ($12.3 billion), Nikkei has learned.

Wuthelam will lift its stake to nearly 60% from 39% through a private placement of shares, with plans to complete the purchase in January 2021. An announcement is expected as early as Friday afternoon.

Wuthelam will keep Nippon Paint listed on the stock market. This will be the first major takeover of a Japanese materials company by a non-Japanese Asian buyer. 

Nippon Paint will apply the proceeds from the deal toward taking full control of a joint venture that oversees the duo's Asian operations, up from the current roughly 50% stake. The Japanese company also plans to acquire an Indonesian paint-making affiliate of Wuthelam.

Besides coatings, Wuthelam's business portfolio includes real estate and investment operations. The group paint segment brings in estimated annual revenue of around 200 billion yen. 

Nippon Paint, strong in automotive and construction coatings, logged consolidated sales of 692 billion yen for 2019.

The collaboration between Wuthelam and Nippon Paint dates back to the 1960s. They developed the Asian market through joint-venture operations and have attained top shares in Malaysia and China, which accounts for around 30% of global demand.

In 2014, Wuthelam raised its stake in Nippon Paint to 38.9% from 14.5% to deepen their cooperative relationship. 

Now Nippon Paint's Asian coatings business contributes 50% of consolidated sales and 70% of operating profit. With the Japanese market shrinking, Nippon Paint will accelerate overseas expansion under the auspices of Wuthelam, which boasts a vast network in Asia and elsewhere.

The global market for paints is estimated at 20 trillion yen, but could grow as large as 30 trillion yen. Demand is expected to climb in China and other parts of Asia, as well as in the Middle East, Africa and South America. 

The sector is led by PPG Industries and Sherwin-Williams of the U.S., along with Dutch multinational AkzoNobel. The three together control about 30% of the global market. The Wuthelam-Nippon Paint alliance would come in fourth.

More than half of paint-making costs derive from oil-based raw materials. Because larger scales lend to lower procurement costs, the Big Three have been bulking up through acquisitions. Wuthelam and Nippon Paint plan to aggressively purchase targets to build up scale that will rival the larger competition.

Read Next

Latest On Business deals

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close