SoftBank enters unprecedented 'unicorn restructure' with WeWork

NEW YORK -- The board of WeWork decided Tuesday to accept a $9.5 billion rescue package from SoftBank Group that would offer the coworking startup a much-needed lifeline, but also put the Japanese conglomerate on an unprecedented quest to restructure and revive a battered unicorn.

As part of the deal, the Japanese company will buy up to $970 million of stock in WeWork parent, We Co., from its co-founder, Adam Neumann, according to a person familiar with the matter.

SoftBank Group is buying up to $3 billion of We Co. stock from existing shareholders in total, in addition to a $1.5 billion equity investment it previously promised to the startup, originally scheduled for next year. The Japanese company is also preparing $5 billion in debt financing.

The package will give SoftBank a controlling stake.

Neumann, who will retain a less than 10% stake in We Co., will step down from the company's board, The Wall Street Journal reported. Marcelo Claure, a top SoftBank executive and former CEO of U.S. wireless carrier Sprint, will replace Neumann as chairman of We Co. as part of the deal.

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann attends a signing ceremony at WeWork Weihai Road flagship in April 2018 in Shanghai, China. Neumann will leave the board of the company as part of the deal. © Getty Images

SoftBank, which has already poured over $10 billion into the coworking startup, "believes coworking has a bright future, and that WeWork, which disrupted the multi-trillion-dollar real estate sector, will continue to be the market leader," said a person familiar with the rescue package.

But the jumbo rescue package for WeWork, which industry watchers had expected to run out of money as early as this year, has raised eyebrows on Wall Street.

Dan Alpert, managing partner at New York-based investment bank Westwood Capital, said while SoftBank's bailout is a "stabilizing move," the logical next step for debt-ridden WeWork would involve the company declaring bankruptcy, so that it can "aggressively restructure its real liabilities, which are the leases."

"We have never seen a so-called unicorn restructure in bankruptcy, primarily because no such company other than this would see any real benefit in doing so, inasmuch as they don't have the type of liabilities that WeWork has," Alpert said.

The unconventionality of SoftBank chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son, whose 300-year investment thesis has been called both genius and insane, also leaves outsiders with an obscure map of WeWork's path forward.

"Son is not a value recovery guy. He doesn't sell value -- he sells vision and dreams," Alpert added. "When you combine Son's position as a 'visionary' with the financial realities of [WeWork], you get a situation we have never seen before."

Neumann stepped down as CEO last month amid mounting investor skepticism over the company's governance and operations, which also led We Co. to shelve its initial public offering, planned for this fall.

Its expansion-first strategy had pushed free cash flow into the red. We Co. recorded a net loss of $1.9 billion last year, its prospectus revealed.

The real estate startup, which billed itself as a tech company, has $47 billion in noncancelable operating lease commitments.

The company planned to raise $3 billion by going public, and it had arranged a $6 billion financing package from major lenders contingent on a successful IPO. The SoftBank deal will provide a similar amount of funding.

SoftBank shares have been hit hard by the declining valuation of one of its biggest technology bets. The deal is expected to value WeWork at $8 billion, down from $47 billion in its last round of SoftBank financing in January.