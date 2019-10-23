ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business deals

SoftBank to take control of WeWork buying shares from Neumann

Embattled founder to step down from coworking startup's board

ALEX FANG and YUMIKO OSHIMA, Nikkei staff writers
WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann attends a signing ceremony at WeWork Weihai Road flagship in April 2018 in Shanghai, China. Neumann will leave the board of the company as part of the deal.   © Getty Images

NEW YORK -- The board of WeWork has decided to accept a $9.5 billion rescue package by SoftBank Group that would give the Japanese conglomerate a controlling stake in the embattled coworking startup.

As part of the deal, the Japanese company will buy up to $970 million of stock in WeWork parent, We Co., from its co-founder, Adam Neumann, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

SoftBank Group is buying up to $3 billion of We Co. stock from existing shareholders, in addition to a $1.5 billion equity investment it previously promised to the startup, originally scheduled for next year. The Japanese company is also preparing $5 billion in debt financing.

Neumann, who will retain a less than 10% stake in We Co., will step down from the company's board, The Wall Street Journal reported. Marcelo Claure, a top SoftBank executive and former CEO of U.S. wireless carrier Sprint, will replace Neumann as chairman of We as part of the deal. 

The WeWork co-founder stepped down as CEO last month amidst mounting investor skepticism over the company's governance and operations, which also led We Co. to shelve its initial public offering, planned for this fall. Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham -- previously chief financial officer and vice chairman, respectively -- now serve as interim co-CEOs.

SoftBank, which has already poured over $10 billion into the coworking startup, is bailing out WeWork as it believes in the future of co-working and has faith that WeWork will continue to be the market leader in the sector, said a person familiar with the rescue package.

Concern had been growing about WeWork's access to cash. The company planned to raise $3 billion by going public, and it had arranged a $6 billion financing package from major lenders contingent on a successful IPO. The SoftBank deal will provide a similar amount of funding.

Some industry watchers had expected WeWork to run out of money as early as this year. Its expansion-first strategy had pushed free cash flow into the red. We Co. recorded a net loss of $1.9 billion last year, its prospectus revealed.

SoftBank shares have been hit hard by the declining valuation of one of its biggest technology bets. The deal is expected to value WeWork at $8 billion, down from $47 billion in its last round of SoftBank financing in January.

