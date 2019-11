TOKYO -- Sony Pictures Entertainment, a U.S. unit of Japanese conglomerate Sony, has acquired a 42% stake in U.S. TV production house Game Show Network from AT&T for $380 million, the company said on Tuesday. GSN will become a wholly owned subsidiary of SPE.

The move is aimed at creating synergies with Sony's game and movie businesses.

The acquisition will have limited impact on Sony's earnings in the fiscal year through March, according to the company.