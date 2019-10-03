South Korean activist investor turns up heat as chaebol face headwinds

SEOUL -- Scandals and transition challenges at South Korea's powerful family-run conglomerates are opening up opportunities for activist investors to move in, with the country's biggest local fund already turning up the heat.

Korea Corporate Governance Improvement -- which made a name for itself last year by taking on scandal-plagued Korean Air Lines and the Cho family behind it -- announced last week that it had acquired a 32.65% stake in Daelim Corp., another chaebol. KCGI is now the second-largest shareholder in the group, which control midsize builder Daelim Industrial.

The move follows KCGI's bid last month for a stake Asiana Airline, which was recently put up for sale by the Kumho group, yet another chaebol.

Established only in 2018, KCGI is the most prominent homegrown player in a country where activist investors -- foreign or domestic -- are just starting to make their mark. As it did with Korean Air, KGCI targeted Daelim at a vulnerable moment.

In May, South Korea's Fair Trade Commission filed a complaint with prosecutors against Daelim Chairman Lee Hae-wook for allegedly exploiting the company for his own interest, and last month, the National Tax Agency launched an investigation into whether Daelim Corp. dodged taxes when it merged with subsidiary Daelim I&S in 2015.

KCGI pointed to these investigations in its criticism of Daelim's corporate governance, and pledged to tackle the issue.

"With our investment, KCGI and joint investors will cooperate to improve inefficient management and establish transparent corporate culture in Daelim group," said the fund in a statement. “It is time to take actions for fair management toward the company’s next 100 years."

KGCI acquired the stake from the UniKorea Foundation for an undisclosed price, though local news agency Yonhap put the value at 120 billion won ($100 million). Chairman Lee remains the largest shareholder, with a 52.3% stake.

Daelim did not respond to calls for comment.

It was a similar story last year when KGCI bought a 9% stake in Hanjin-KAL, parent of Korean Air Lines, for 130 billion won. The group's owner, the Cho family, was reeling from multiple scandals, including alleged embezzlement and smuggling of luxury items, as well as the infamous "nut rage incident" involving the daughter of the group's chairman.

Former Korean Air executive Cho Hyun-ah made headlines when she forced a flight to return to the gate after losing her temper over how she was served a packet of nuts. © Reuters

"KCGI bought its Hanjin-KAL stake when the stock price fell sharply because people were upset with the owner family's wrongdoings," said Park Ju-keun, head of CEO Score, a corporate analysis firm.

The fund used its stake to pressure the Cho family to pay more dividends and cut the group's heavy debt. The fund later raised its stake to 15.98%.

In a further similarity, both Daelim and Hanjin were in the midst of leadership transitions when KCGI made its move. Hanjin Chairman Cho Won-tae had just taken the helm of the transportation conglomerate following his father's death from lung disease, while Daelim Chairman Lee became leader of his group in January, filling a position that had been vacant since 2011.

Likely of particular interest for other activists is exactly how KCGI acquired its Daelim stake.

CEO Score's Park said the fund was able to buy the stake because UniKorea wanted to avoid paying a hefty tax bill. The foundation received the Daelim shares as a gift from Daelim Honorary Chairman Lee Joon-yong. By selling the stake before the three-year grace period expired, UniKorea was able to avoid paying tens of billions won in taxes.

"It was a win-win deal for both KCGI and the foundation as KCGI could show investors that it is expanding its presence while the foundation could avoid tax," Park added.

By contrast KCGI had to build up its stake in Hanjin-KAL more slowly by buying from the market, as there were no major shareholders wanting to offload their stake. "It was more about market situation, rather than [a change in] our strategy," an official at KCGI told the Nikkei Asian Review.

Analysts say similar tax considerations could lead chaebol owner-families to sell their shares, potentially opening the door further for activist funds to acquire a stake and a voice in management. This scenario may apply even to Samsung, the country’s largest conglomerate, according to Choi Kwan-soon, an analyst at SK Securities.

According to Choi, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong would have to pay 9 trillion won in inheritance tax if he inherits the full stake in the group from his ailing father, Chairman Lee Kun-hee. The junior Lee would have six years to pay the bill, which works out to 1.5 trillion won per year.

"It is possible that [Vice Chairman Lee] could take out equity-backed loans or sell part of the stake," said Choi. "[He can] consider selling part of the stake because it will not affect voting rights in Samsung Electronics."

The Lee family and its affiliates' voting rights in Samsung Electronics are limited up to 15% by the Fair Trade Law, while they collectively own a 20.9% stake in the company, Choi explained.

KCGI, meanwhile, is keeping busy. Last month, the fund bid for a controlling 31% stake in debt-ridden Asiana Airlines, which has been put up for sale by its parent Kumho Industrial. KCGI is expected to set up a consortium with other companies to strike the deal for an estimated 1.5 trillion won.

"KCGI is not a hostile investor. It aims to boost the value of companies by improving their corporate governance," said Chae Hee-seok, an attorney at Jipyong law firm which represents KCGI. "The fund seems to be looking for more chances."

With the recent scandals surrounding many family conglomerates and the prospect of heavy inheritance taxes complicating their succession plans, KCGI may soon find those chances. But, the fund will also face tough competition as other activist funds are also popping up.

At the same time, analysts say KCGI is targeting Daelim as its influence in Hanjin-KAL is weakening due to Delta Air Lines assisting its South Korean partner. The Atlanta-based carrier said in June that it bought a 4.3% stake in Hanjin-KAL and planned to increase it to 10%.

"KCGI may continue to engage in the management of Hanjin group, but it won't be able to flex its muscle as it did before," said Jung Yeon-seung, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. "KCGI has no option but to boost the value of the Hanjin group with continuous involvement of the management in the long term rather than taking a short-term approach."

Daelim Industrial posted an operating profit of 297.7 billion won in the second quarter, up 32.4% from a year ago on the back of stable revenue from its infrastructure business and improved profitability in the housing market.