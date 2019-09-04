Struggling Asiana draws bids from budget rival and activist fund

SEOUL -- South Korea's Kumho Asiana Group has received three preliminary bids for its debt-ridden crown jewel, Asiana Airlines, with the preferred bidder to be finalized in November.

Aekyung Group, which operates South Korean budget carrier Jeju Air, as well as separate investor camps led by securities group Mirae Asset Daewoo and activist fund Korea Corporate Governance Improvement submitted a bid by the Tuesday deadline.

Kumho will decide which bidders advance to the next round in about a week.

The sale will further shrink the Kumho group, which ranked as high as seventh among South Korea's family-owned conglomerates in terms of assets after a string of acquisitions in the 2000s, but now stands 25th.

Asiana's key creditor, the state-owned Korea Development Bank, wants the airline to be sold together with its two low-cost units, Air Busan and Air Seoul. Aekyung thinks the units can complement its own budget airline business.

Mirae Asset is partnering with HDC Hyundai Development, which operates duty-free stores and sees potential synergies with the airline.

KCGI also submitted the bid as a consortium, but did not identify its partners or its rationale for the move. The fund gained attention for building up a stake in Hanjin KAL and putting pressure for change on the management of Korean Air Lines.

Asiana fell into crisis following an accounting scandal that came to light in March. The development bank persuaded the founding family to unload the 31% stake in the airline held by a core unit in exchange for financial assistance.

The airline's sales were roughly flat on the year in the April-June quarter at 1.75 trillion won ($1.44 billion), with a net loss of 202.4 billion won. Slowing demand, a weak won and sluggishness in Asiana's cargo business all played a role.

The carrier has also suspended flights between Busan and Okinawa amid growing tensions between South Korea and Japan.