TOKYO -- Japanese housing developer Sumitomo Forestry said Friday that it will acquire U.S. apartment builder group JPI for up to $215 million and turn the company into a subsidiary.

Sumitomo Forestry America, the U.S. arm, will buy 90% of JPI's shares in November, with the purchase price to be determined through an earn-out structure. JPI earned $13 million in pretax profit on $423 million in revenue last year.