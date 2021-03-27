Super app Grab helps Japanese retailer Don Quijote expand in ASEAN

BANGKOK -- Singapore-based ride-hailing app operator Grab has partnered with the Japanese operator of Don Quijote discount stores to deliver food, cosmetics and other everyday goods to customers in Southeast Asia.

Grab's personal shopper platform GrabMart has added a feature allowing shoppers in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand to order goods from Don Don Donki, the overseas chain launched by parent Pan Pacific International Holdings Group.

Under the tie-up, Don Don Donki stores will accept payments through GrabPay, Grab's cashless app. The digital wallet grants reward points that can be exchanged for discounts on Grab's mainstay ride-hailing platform, among other services.

"This partnership with Grab will allow us to gain a foothold online and reach out to more consumers," said Satoshi Machida, president of Pan Pacific International arms in Singapore and Malaysia.

GrabPay payments will first be accepted at Don Don Donki outlets in Malaysia, with the service to be expanded later in the region.

Don Don Donki will make use of a Grab tool that sends promotions to app users to draw them to nearby stores.

Pan Pacific International has been ramping up store openings in Southeast Asia. There are currently eight Don Don Donki locations in Singapore, two in Thailand and one in Malaysia.