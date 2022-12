TOKYO -- Takeda Pharmaceutical will purchase a piece of the U.S. biotechnology startup Nimbus Therapeutics for $4 billion, the Japanese drugmaking giant said Tuesday, as it seeks to secure what is expected to be the next blockbuster drug.

Takeda will buy all shares of Nimbus Lakshmi, a subsidiary of Nimbus Therapeutics. Not only will Takeda transfer the $4 billion as a lump-sum payment, the company will also pay Nimbus Therapeutics additional sales-based milestone payments.