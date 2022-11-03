ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Tata's Air India to buy remaining stake in AirAsia India

Acquired carrier to merge with Air India Express as part of consolidation

AirAsia India is currently ranked fourth in domestic air passenger market share.   © Reuters
RYOSUKE HANADA, Nikkei staff writer | India

MUMBAI -- Tata Group-owned Air India will purchase all shares in joint venture AirAsia India and merge it with a low-cost carrier as part of the conglomerate's push to revamp its airline business into a more competitive player.

Tata Group already owns an 83.67% stake in the carrier, and Air India will acquire the remaining interest for 1.5 billion rupees ($18 million) from Malaysian airline group Capital A in a deal announced Wednesday. Capital A will focus its resources on Southeast Asia going forward.

