ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Business deals

Thai fashion startup Pomelo raises $52m for Asian growth

Funds to underwrite big data and AI development for retailer

MARIMI KISHIMOTO, Nikkei staff writer
Pomelo operates this store in a Bangkok shopping mall, though most of the company's sales are online. (Photo by Akira Kodaka)

BANGKOK -- Online fashion retailer Pomelo raised $52 million in its latest funding round, the Thai startup said Thursday, as the company prepares to expand operations in Asia.

Participants in the series C funding include Thai retail conglomerate Central Group and Provident Growth Fund, a venture capital group based in Hong Kong.

Pomelo looks to apply big data and artificial intelligence to clothing design and pricing as well as personalizing the e-commerce experience, co-founder Casey Liang said. The retailer designs and produces its clothes, selling primarily through its website, though the brand has opened physical stores in Thailand and Singapore.

Since its founding in 2013, Pomelo reportedly has raised a total of $83 million. Chinese e-tailer JD.com was a previous backer, along with Start Today Ventures, an investment company tied to Japanese digital apparel seller Zozo.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media