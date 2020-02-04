Thai retail leader and partner to buy Swiss peer Globus for $1bn

BANGKOK -- Central Group, Thailand's leading retailer, has reached a $1 billion deal with a joint venture partner to buy Swiss luxury department store chain Globus, in a deal that will further expand its business presence in Europe.

The group controlled by the Chrathivat family, which is ranked at No.2 in Forbes' Thai rich list, announced on Tuesday that they had signed a deal with Austrian joint venture partner Signa to buy Globus from Swiss retailer Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund. The transaction is expected to be completed by mid-2020.

The acquisition includes retail projects under development in Dusseldorf, Germany, and Vienna, Austria. Central Group first entered the European market when it bought Italian luxury department store chain Rinascente in 2011. It added Danish department store Illum to its investment portfolio in 2013.

The addition of Switzerland's Globus means the retailer will have a presence in five countries in Europe. "Since entering Europe in 2011 with the Rinascente acquisition, our business in Europe has grown from 200 million euros ($221 million) to [a] projected 2 billion euros [this year]," the Thai retailer said in a statement.

"The transaction involves the purchase of prime Swiss properties and a hotel, with a value of over 1 billion Swiss francs ($1 billion)," said Central Group Executive Chairman and CEO Tos Chirathivat. According to Swiss newspaper Sonntagszeitung, Globus' properties account for most of its assets.

Migros announced its intention to sell Globus in 2019, with European luxury retailers experiencing strong competition from e-commerce operators.

"Globus will benefit from the know-how and experience necessary to develop and drive the department store of today," said Vittorio Radice, CEO of Central Group Europe.

Radice will take over the leadership of Globus. Thomas Herbert, the current CEO of Globus, will become a member of the board, while Franco Savastano, deputy CEO, will take over day-to-day operations as CEO.

Meanwhile, Central Group is scheduled to list its department store arm Central Retail in Bangkok, in what is set to be Thailand's biggest IPO, with the first trading date expected to be in the latter half of February.

The Italian business Rinascente is under Central Retail's management. Central Group revealed that Globus would come under group management, but did not specify whether it planned to move it to the Central Retail arm in the future.