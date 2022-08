BANGKOK -- Thai hotel operator Dusit International has struck a deal with the retail arm of state-owned oil and gas group PTT, gaining access to an extensive sales network for its food business.

PTT Oil and Retail Business, Thailand's top gasoline station operator, will spend up to roughly 299.6 million baht ($8.29 million) to acquire a 25% share of Dusit Foods, a manufacturing and catering subsidiary under the hotelier.