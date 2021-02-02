ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business deals

Thailand's PTTEP buys 20% stake in Oman gas project from BP

State-owned company invests in overseas fields as domestic sources decline

A PTT Exploration and Production gas rig operates in the Gulf of Thailand. (Photo courtesy of PTTEP)
YOHEI MURAMATSU, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thailand's state-owned resource developer PTT Exploration and Production said Monday it will spend $2.45 billion to purchase a 20% interest in an Omani natural gas field from British oil major BP.

Thailand is looking to acquire gas fields abroad to make up for diminished reserves at home. PTTEP, a subsidiary of energy conglomerate PTT, aims to expand liquefied natural gas operations and is beefing up its overseas business.

The investment "will further strengthen PTTEP's foothold in Oman in the long run and pave the way for future investments in the Middle East," said CEO Phongsthorn Thavisin.

Located in central Oman, the gas field spans nearly 4,000 sq. km and produces 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day. The output capacity is equivalent to about 35% of Oman's total production and there are plans to boost gas production from the field.

As a result of the deal, BP's interest will fall to 40% from 60%. Other stakeholders include the Omani national oil company OQ, which holds 30%, and Malaysia's Petronas, which owns 10%.

Elsewhere, PTTEP has teamed up with Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. and other partners in developing a new natural gas project in Mozambique.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more