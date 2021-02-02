Thailand's PTTEP buys 20% stake in Oman gas project from BP

BANGKOK -- Thailand's state-owned resource developer PTT Exploration and Production said Monday it will spend $2.45 billion to purchase a 20% interest in an Omani natural gas field from British oil major BP.

Thailand is looking to acquire gas fields abroad to make up for diminished reserves at home. PTTEP, a subsidiary of energy conglomerate PTT, aims to expand liquefied natural gas operations and is beefing up its overseas business.

The investment "will further strengthen PTTEP's foothold in Oman in the long run and pave the way for future investments in the Middle East," said CEO Phongsthorn Thavisin.

Located in central Oman, the gas field spans nearly 4,000 sq. km and produces 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day. The output capacity is equivalent to about 35% of Oman's total production and there are plans to boost gas production from the field.

As a result of the deal, BP's interest will fall to 40% from 60%. Other stakeholders include the Omani national oil company OQ, which holds 30%, and Malaysia's Petronas, which owns 10%.

Elsewhere, PTTEP has teamed up with Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. and other partners in developing a new natural gas project in Mozambique.