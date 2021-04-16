Tokio Marine to buy US work benefits insurer for around $200m

TOKYO -- Tokio Marine Holdings, one of Japan's largest listed insurance groups, will buy a U.S. insurer that focuses on employee benefits this summer for roughly 20 billion yen ($184 million), Nikkei has learned.

Tokio Marine and Standard Security Life Insurance of New York have reached a basic agreement on the acquisition, which will give the Japanese group a foothold in benefits geared to small and midsize employers.

The deal widens the scope of Tokio Marine's U.S. business and continues a streak of overseas acquisitions meant to spread out the company's risk profile.

Standard Security provides insurance for paid family leave, which partially replaces wages of workers who leave a job to care for a child or sick loved one. The company also offers disability benefits coverage for lost wages resulting from injury or illness off the job.

The acquisition will be made by Reliance Standard Life Insurance, a subsidiary of Tokio Marine U.S. unit Delphi Financial Group. Delphi Financial deals mainly in benefits for big corporations.

The purchase follows Tokio Marine's acquisition in January of an insurance business for staffing agencies through U.S. unit Philadelphia Insurance Companies. Last June, the Japanese group acquired U.K. renewable energy insurer GCube through specialty unit Tokio Marine HCC.