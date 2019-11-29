ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business deals

Top Japan shipbuilders Imabari and JMU agree to tie-up

Move follows mergers by Chinese and South Korean rivals

Nikkei staff writers
Japanese shipbuilders Imabari and JMU have agreed to a capital and business tie-up that they hope will help them better compete with rivals in South Korea and China.

TOKYO -- Japan's top shipbuilder, Imabari Shipbuilding and its biggest rival, Japan Marine United (JMU), have reached an agreement to form a capital and business alliance, the two companies announced Friday.

Through the deal Imabari will become a shareholder in newly issued JMU shares. The tie-up will create a new company that will allow the companies to collaborate in merchant shipping, including sales and design, for vessels other than LNG tankers. The two sides say they hope to gain efficiency from the alliance.

Elsewhere in Asia, China's two largest shipbuilders, China State Shipbuilding Corp. and China Shipbuilding Industry, have merged. South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries is merging with domestic peer Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.

The two Japanese shipbuilders aim to iron out the terms of the deal and finalize the contract by the end of March, when the current fiscal year ends.

