Toshiba clears hurdle in bid for chip equipment maker NuFlare

TOKYO -- Toshiba Machine decided Wednesday to sell its stake in NuFlare Technology to Toshiba, clearing the path for the Japanese technology group to take greater control over the chip equipment maker.

Toshiba, which already owns 52.4% of NuFlare, said in November that it looks to increase its stake through a tender offer. The bid would succeed if Toshiba acquires about 14% or more.

But the group faced difficulties in attaining that goal, as NuFlare's stock price exceeds Toshiba's offer of 11,900 yen ($108) per share.

That changed when Toshiba Machine, which owns roughly 16% of NuFlare, decided to accept Toshiba's offer during Wednesday's board meeting. The move came just before the Jan. 16 deadline for the tender offer, which had been extended from the original date of Dec. 25.

Toshiba Machine, a manufacturer of heavy machine tools, split from Toshiba in 2017 by repurchasing most of the stake held by the onetime parent company. Toshiba now owns only 3% of Toshiba Machine.

NuFlare has supplied customers including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Intel.