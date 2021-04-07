Toshiba receives offer from CVC to go private in $20bn deal

TOKYO -- Global private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is proposing a deal to privatize Toshiba through a tender offer that is expected to be worth more than $20 billion, Nikkei learned Tuesday.

A formal proposal is expected as early as Wednesday.

CVC is considering a 30% premium over the Japanese industrial group's current share price, which would put the value of the deal at nearly 2.3 trillion yen ($20.8 billion) based on Tuesday's close. The equity firm will consider recruiting other investors to participate in the acquisition.

Toshiba's share price leapt in the U.S. on the news of the possible deal, with the price of its ADR rising almost 20% to $21.50 just before 2:00 p.m. EDT.

The proposal aims to speed up decision-making at a company that has frequently butted heads with activist investors as it tries to turn itself around following a string of scandals and heavy losses over the past several years. It represents a rare case of one of Japan's best-known businesses weighing a retreat from public markets to avoid shareholder scrutiny.

CVC will discuss the terms with Toshiba's management team, which will consider whether the proposal would benefit its shareholders before making a decision. Toshiba CEO and President Nobuaki Kurumatani, the first chief appointed from outside the company in 53 years, had served as deputy president at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group before moving on to become president of CVC's Japanese branch.

The private equity firm plans to launch the tender offer if it can get the green light from regulators. The Finance Ministry would need to screen the deal in advance, under legislation implemented last year that imposes tougher scrutiny on foreign investment in companies involved in sensitive fields such as nuclear technology -- a provision aimed mainly at China.

If the deal succeeds, it will close the curtain on the dramatic downfall of a former titan of corporate Japan.

Toshiba's decline began several years ago with accounting fraud and billions of dollars of losses surrounding a U.S. nuclear subsidiary that sent the company into a tailspin.

In 2017, faced with the prospect of delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange after two years of negative net worth, Toshiba raised 600 billion yen in a capital increase that activist investors flocked to.

In the ensuing years, the company has been criticized for further governance problems including fake transactions that inflated profit at a subsidiary, as well as clashed with some investors over its use of capital. Kurumatani received only 58% support for his reappointment at last year's general shareholders meeting.

Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management, Toshiba's top shareholder, submitted its own set of proposed directors at that meeting. The proposal failed, but it later came to light that a number of votes received beforehand were improperly voided. Effissimo demanded an extraordinary shareholders meeting to call for an investigation, which was approved last month.

The tender offer would limit conflicts with activist investors by leaving the company with a single shareholder.

Toshiba, which spun off and sold a majority stake in its cash-cow memory business during its turnaround, has been narrowing its focus and exiting unprofitable businesses to bolster its earnings.

The strategy has paid off, with operating profit surging roughly 370% in fiscal 2019, and the company made a long-awaited return to the TSE's first section this year. It looks to focus on fields such as renewable energy and infrastructure to drive future growth.

CVC, which has offices in 23 countries and $117.8 billion in assets under management, also recently acquired the personal-care business of Shiseido. It was previously involved in a management buyout of Japanese restaurant chain operator Skylark in 2006.