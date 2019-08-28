ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business deals

Toyota to invest $907m in Suzuki to boost self-driving tech

Suzuki to buy $453m stake in Toyota in expansion of their 2017 tie-up

Nikkei staff writers
In 2017, Toyota and Suzuki announced a comprehensive partnership in environmental and safety technology. An equity tie-up will help solidify their cooperation.

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor will invest 96 billion yen ($907 million) in Suzuki Motor, taking a stake of about 5% in the company, while Suzuki put about 48 billion yen of its own money into Toyota, forging an equity tie-up that will expand their ongoing technology partnership, according to people familiar with the matter.

The two automakers plan to develop self-driving and other new technologies as the industry faces radical changes such as the development of autonomous driving.

The deal is expected to be announced by the end of August. Toyota sold 10.59 million vehicles worldwide in 2018, making it the No. 3 automaker behind Germany's Volkswagen, which sold 10.83 million cars, and the French-Japanese alliance of Renault and Nissan Motor. Including Toyota's investments in Mazda Motor and Subaru brings its total sales to 13 million cars, rising to 16 million if Suzuki is included.

In 2017, Toyota and Suzuki announced a comprehensive technology partnership, focused on emissions and safety. Toyota is further along than Suzuki in electric cars, and provides it with hybrid vehicle technology. Suzuki is working with Toyota to roll out electric vehicles in India, where it has a strong foothold.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda and Suzuki Chairman Osamu Suzuki have both previously said they would "carefully consider" an equity tie-up. The two have decided that stronger financial ties are needed to solidify their cooperation on environmental and information technology, as well as joint development of components and products over the medium to long term, according to sources.

The timing of the deal comes amid rapid change in the auto industry. Semiconductor and telecommunications technologies are advancing, heating up the race to develop connected and self-driving cars.

